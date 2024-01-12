Shannon Sharpe firmly speaks in support of Stephen A. Smith in his ongoing feud with Jason Whitlock.

The beef between Stephen A. Smith and Jason Whitlock has captivated the attention of the sports industry and Shannon Sharpe spoke on the spat between the two on his Nightcap podcast. Sharpe made it clear that he fully supports Smith and doesn't consort with Jason Whitlock at all.

“If you look at career-wise, you look at where Stephen A. is and you look at the guy that he was talking about,” Smith said, “Stephen A. is up here. (Whitlock) is (down) here, or even lower. The only way he can get up is if he’s attached himself to Stephen A. or somebody that’s higher that’s going up. I leave him alone. Look, I don’t mess with him. I don’t mess with him. He knows I don’t mess with him. He likes to bring my name (up). You know Fox tried to feed him some information about this and that, and he threatened. I don’t get into all that.”

He then addressed criticism that Whitlock targeted towards him, triumphing his own skills and success as a superstar athlete turned media personality.

“The problem that he has with me — and this is what a lot of people have that are journalists,” Sharpe said, “I can sit at a desk on ESPN, or I did it at Fox, and I can do what they do. They can never live in my world. They can never play pro sports. So now, not only could I play sports and I was damn good, I can sit across and I’m more entertaining. I’m more informative. I’m more educational than you. Those that can, do. Those that can’t, talk.”

The war of words between Smith and Whitlock started once Whitlock asserted that Smith fabricated several portions of his memoir Straight Shooter, including his time as a student-athlete on the basketball team at his alma mater Winston Salem-State University. Smith took to his podcast “The Stephen A. Smith Show” to respond to Whitlock calling him, “a fat b*sturd”.

“I mean it from my soul when I say this is the worst human being I’ve ever known,” Smith said on his podcast on Wednesday. “I don’t know of another human being worse than Jason Whitlock. He is a piece of s–t. He’s the dude that’s going to have a funeral and ain’t going to be no pallbearers.”

Smith continued, saying, “You see what he does is, he’s the one that puts himself in front of white folks. The white folks, not all white folks, not most white folks, but the white folks that dare we say may have a problem with black folks…He says ‘I’m your man.’ That’s what he does. You think I’m lying? Ask ESPN. Ask Fox. Ask the Kansas City Star. Ask them all. I could not imagine, as a black man, knowing our history, anything worse than a white supremacist. That is until Jason Whitlock came along. He’s worse than them. He is the worst, most despicable, lying, no-good, fat-ass human being I have ever known in my life.”