Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe‘s home in Los Angeles was burglarized last week, a story by TMZ said.

Sharpe, who is currently an analyst for FS1’s “Undisputed” with longtime sports commentator Skip Bayless, had roughly $1 million in goods stolen, which included watches, jewelry and designer bags.

Shannon Sharpe has put up a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Per TMZ, the break-in happened May 19 between 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Sharpe was out at dinner and called police once he returned home.

Law enforcement said there were no obvious signs of forced entry into Shannon Sharpe’s house.

Despite this, Sharpe has appeared on every “Undisputed” show since the break-in. He has been on the show with Bayless since 2016.

Sharpe won three Super Bowls during his Hall of Fame career, two of which came with the Denver Broncos. He was named first-team All-Pro four times (1993, 1996-1998).

His best season was arguably in 1997, when he had 72 catches for a career-best 1,107 yards and three touchdowns. Shannon Sharpe had 10 touchdowns in the 1996 season and again in 1998.

“Undisputed” is a show that rivals ESPN’s “F1irst Take” and other national programs that offer hot takes of sports news. Sharpe has defended Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James heavily, while Bayless is known to criticize James.

The two also go back-and-forth over the Dallas Cowboys, who Bayless is a big fan of.

The show with Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless airs Monday through Friday at 6:30 p.m. PT. FS1 also airs “First Things First” with Nick Wright and “The Herd with Colin Cowherd.”