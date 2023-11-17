Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution Comes In 2024

Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution releases in 2024: the long-awaited sequel bringing classic gameplay and new features to the Shantae series.

Fans of the Shantae series are in for an exciting return as Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution, a sequel that began production in the early 2000s, is finally set to release in 2024. This highly anticipated game, originally intended for the Game Boy Advance, had been put on hold midway through its development. More than two decades later, the project has been resurrected and is now coming to modern gaming platforms.

The game will see a digital release on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Steam. Additionally, in a nod to its origins, a Game Boy Advance-compatible game cartridge will be unveiled, showcasing the developers’ dedication to the game’s roots.

Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution is guided by the original design team, including Erin Bozon, the creator of Shantae; Matt Bozon, the series director; and programmer Michael Stragey. The game continues the story from the original 2002 Shantae game. Players will embark on a hair-whipping, belly-dancing action-adventure, where Shantae confronts her arch-nemesis, the pirate Risky Boots. Risky Boots has hatched a plan to rotate the continent, aiming to move towns to the coast for her plundering expeditions. Players must manipulate the terrain, shifting between foreground and background to navigate through multi-layered levels.

The game promises an expansive journey, where players will explore various towns and labyrinths. Shantae will have to master six creature transformations and utilize a range of magical attacks and items to progress. The game will also reintroduce characters like Rottytops, Sky, and Bolo, some meeting for the first time within the game’s storyline.

A notable addition to Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution is a single-player story mode and a local 4-player Battle Mode, marking a first for the series. Players will have the option to experience the game with enhanced HD character portraits and HUD elements or to indulge in nostalgia with the classic GBA pixel presentation available in Legacy Mode.

This upcoming release is the sixth installment in the Shantae series, following popular titles such as Shantae: Half-Genie Hero and Shantae and the Seven Sirens. The series has enjoyed significant success, with millions of copies sold worldwide. In 2024, Limited Run Games will offer a physical edition for select platforms. Details about the preorder window will be released in the coming months.

For those eagerly awaiting this title, the key features of the game include rediscovering the lost chapter of the Shantae saga, fully restored after 20 years. Players will engage in battles and exploration, utilizing Shantae’s iconic hair-whipping ability, magical items, and belly-dance transformations, which include transformations into forms like a monkey, elephant, and crab. The innovative game mechanics allow players to spin and shift between Front Yard and Back Yard playfields, creating new routes and solving puzzles. Additionally, players will visit towns, battle through labyrinths, purchase upgrades, find collectibles, and reunite with friends like Rottytops, Sky, and Bolo.

One of the most anticipated features is the introduction of the four-player Battle Mode, a first for the Shantae series. This new mode is expected to add a competitive edge to the game, enhancing its replayability and appeal to a wider audience.

As the release date for Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution draws near, anticipation is building among both long-time fans and newcomers to the series. The revival of this long-awaited game is set to be a landmark event, seamlessly blending nostalgic elements from the original design with modern gameplay enhancements.