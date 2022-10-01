The Phoenix Suns will have a new owner in the near future after Robert Sarver put the team up for sale because of the backlash from his racial remarks and sexual misconduct in the workplace. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has already expressed an interest in purchasing the franchise, but he could have a possible business partner. NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, aka Shaq, is very keen on being part of the ownership group, per TMZ Sports.

At first, the Hall of Famer wanted to try and buy the team all on his own but once he heard that Bezos could be a competitor, he changed his tune.

“Nobody on this planet can compete with Big Man JB,” Shaq told us this week, before adding, “Because you know what? I just ordered 50 things off Amazon today. Big Man JB got that money coming in!”

“But if he wants me on board, I would gladly like to talk to him,” Shaq said.

Would Bezos even be interested in linking up with O’Neal? That remains to be seen. But Shaq’s $400 million net worth doesn’t hold a candle to Bezos, who is worth more than $135 billion.

Regardless of who buys the Suns, the organization will surely be better off without Sarver. There’s a negative light shining down on Phoenix right now and until the team is in new hands, that won’t change. As for Shaq, well, he did play in the desert for one season. Perhaps that could help in his pursuit of being a partial owner.