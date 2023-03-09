The NBA is home to some of the greatest athletes in the history of the world. LeBron James, Steph Curry, Giannis Anteokounmpo, Kevin Durant: you know the type. It’s also full of lots of other guys too, a grab bag of lesser stars and sub-stars and role players and sub-role players who form the majority of the basketballing proletariat. And just as the NBA has stars, it’s bound to have its fair share of scrubs too, who, if you ask Shaquille O’Neal, shouldn’t even be in the NBA.

“There’s a lot of bums in this league stealing money,” the Hall of Famer said on his podcast The Big Podcast. “And I said it how I f—— said it.”

While Shaquille O’Neal is certainly one of the most outspoken and unfiltered people within the larger NBA ecosystem, he’s hardly the only NBA legend to feel this way. In fact, he was merely echoing Lebron James, a fellow Lakers great. On Monday, James sent NBA Twitter into a tizzy by tweeting, “Man Bronny definitely better than some of these cats I’ve been watching on league pass today. Shit lightweight hilarious 🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

With the NBA salary cap set to explode over the next few years when the NBA inks a new television contract, this sentiment will surely become more common. NBA players are already by far the highest paid of any professional athletes. The average NBA player rakes in over $9 million per year, more than double the average pay of any other major sports league in the world.