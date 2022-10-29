Shaquille O’Neal weighs in on Tom Brady’s struggles amid divorce

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Giselle Bündchen recently announced they had officially filed their divorce after 13 years of marriage. The seven-time champion received some support from NBA hall of famer and TNT analyst Shaquille O’Neal, who knows what it is like playing on the biggest stage amid going through a divorce.

“During the 2006 Finals, I was going through a divorce, and I couldn’t do anything right,” Shaquille O’Neal said. “That’s when I had to give everything to D-Wade (Dwyane Wade), like, ‘I don’t have it.’ Tom’s going through a tough time right now. It has nothing to do with his age or football, but when you’re dealing with that real-life stuff, it takes a lot. … I know he’s going through a lot. I don’t know his situation, but I wish him well, and hopefully they can reconcile and get back together.”

Brady is going through one of his worst seasons of his storied career. Tampa Bay has started off 3-5, the worst start to any Brady-led team in his career, and has struggled to find any rhythm in the passing game. The lack of production is coming off him retiring after last season for a short period of time before he decided to make a comeback. That decision accelerated Bündchen and Brady’s eventual divorce.

The 45-year-old quarterback hasn’t looked the same since coming back to the NFL. He lost three games in a row for the first time since 2002. The future hall of famer has only nine touchdowns through eight weeks of the season. He hasn’t had much help in the run game either, where the team ranks last in rushing yards per game (61.9).