Barbie just crossed $1 billion at the box office, and the Sharknado franchise seems to hope its upcoming re-release can do the same.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news of the Sharknado re-release (coming just in time for its 10th anniversary). Sharknado will hit theaters once again on August 15 and 16.

Not only is Sharknado hitting theaters again, but it will be a “fully remastered” version of the flick. It will reportedly include hundreds of new special effects, including “new kills” and “new thrills” per the trailer. “More sharks, more ‘nado,” the trailer proclaims.

In their report, THR also unveiled the special Barbie-inspired poster. It shows Barbie and Ken — who's holding a chainsaw — driving the former's signature pink convertible towards a pink hurricane. Pink, blue, and grey sharks are flying in the air amid the hurricane.

Sharknado, which was released in 2013, launched a franchise that continues to this day. The made-for-TV films initially aired on Syfy and was also given a one-night-only theatrical release via Regal and Fathom Events. They are far from high-brow entertainment, but they are clearly popular enough to launch a franchise. The films feature meta commentary — the fourth installment was titled The 4th Awakens — and are known for their ridiculous premises.

In the years since the first Sharknado, five more films have been released. The most recent installment came in 2018 with The Last Sharknado: It's About Time. There have also been three spin-off films that were released — Lavalantula, 2 Lava 2 Lantula, and 2024 Armageddon.

