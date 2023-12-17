The San Jose Sharks visit the Colorado Avalanche as we continue our NHL odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Sharks started off the season in brutal form. However, they have been a lot better as of late. They have won three of their last five, and six of their last 10. With that, San Jose is not longer in last place. It has been evident that the Sharks are missing Logan Couture this season, but they have been figuring it out. In the first game with Colorado, the Sharks fell 2-1 in a shootout. Thomas Bordeleau was the only goal scorer, but he has not played since late October.

Colorado is 18-10-2 this season, so they are one of the better teams in the NHL. Their 38 points has them in a three-way tie atop the Central division standings. Colorado has plenty of playmakers on the team as three different players have recorded 37+ points. Behind them, the next highest is 26 followed by 15. However, Cole Makar, one of their top assist men, is day-to-day, and his status for this game is uncertain. In the first game with the Sharks, the Avalanche got a goal from Makar. Nathan MacKinnon took an absurd amount of shots as he fired 14 in the win.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Sharks-Avalanche Odds

San Jose Sharks: +1.5 (+1-4)

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (-125)

Over: 6.5 (-110)

Under: 6.5 (-110)

Why The Sharks Will Cover The Spread/Win

San Jose has been much better lately. They are scoring goals at a high rate, and have found themselves above 2.00 goals per game for the first time all season. As mentioned, the Sharks have won six of their last 10, so they are playing well as a team. Mikael Granlund will be the player to watch. In his last five games, Granlund has one goal and seven assists. He has been a great facilitator, and that needs to continue if the Sharks want to keep this game close.

Why The Avalanche Will Cover The Spread/Win

Even if Makar sits this one out, the Avalanche will have a good chance to win and cover the spread. For starers, Colorado will still have Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen on the ice. Those two players alone are fantastic difference makers. Add in Valeri Nichushkin and you have a solid three players to rely on. If Makar does play, I would consider the Avalanche spread to be a lock. However, if he is out, this game is still very much Colorado's to lose.

Colorado will have a solid goalie in net for this one, no matter who starts. Expect Alexander Georgiev to get the nod, though. He gives the Avalanche a fantastic shot to cover the spread. The Sharks are already a team that struggle to score, but with Georgiev in net, it will only get more difficult.

Final Sharks-Avalanche Prediction & Pick

Despite how well the Sharks have been playing, it is still tough to bet on them. This is especially true when they are on the road. With that said, I am going to take the Avalanche to cover this spread, and win the game.

Final Sharks-Avalanche Prediction & Pick: Avalanche -1.5 (-125), Under 6.5 (-110)