The San Jose Sharks are around the bottom of the NHL this season. However, they have seen encouraging play from some of the team's younger players. William Eklund is one of the Sharks' standout players this year. Unfortunately, he went down with an injury on Monday against the Vancouver Canucks.

The Sharks star took a hit from veteran defender Tyler Myers during the game. He scored after taking the hit but did not return to the game after that. San Jose did not offer an immediate update on his condition. But the most recent update is rather encouraging. Eklund is believed to be dealing with a day-to-day issue as opposed to a long-term injury, according to San Jose Hockey Now's Sheng Peng.

It's important to note that this does not mean Eklund won't miss time. The Sharks are in action again on Friday against the Vegas Golden Knights as the NHL comes back from its holiday break. It's unclear whether Eklund can return in time for this contest. However, Peng's report indicates the young forward may not miss an extended period of time.

Eklund has played well for the Sharks in his sophomore NHL season. The Swedish forward has scored seven goals and 27 points through 36 games this year. This has him on pace for 16 goals and 62 points across a full 82 games.

The Sharks have seen an improvement in their play thanks in part to Eklund. San Jose began the season having lost each of their first nine games. However, they rattled off some impressive wins to turn things around somewhat. Entering play Friday, they hold a record of 11-20-6, good for 28 points.

The Sharks certainly needed the holiday break. San Jose entered the break having lost seven of its last eight games. They need to find a way to spark their team in the worst way. Perhaps William Eklund can be that spark when he returns from injury.