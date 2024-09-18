The San Jose Sharks are trying to return to the top of the Western Conference with the top prospects they've assembled before the 2024-25 training camp. The Sharks fell off since their days of finishing at the top of the league in the mid-2010s, but their recent haul of prospects is a promising start to the rebuild.

You can argue that the Sharks rebuild could be almost complete if these three top prospects prove they are ready for the next level.

Is Macklin Celebrini the real deal?

The NHL Draft Lottery system prevents teams from tanking and hurting the product. The worst team in the league rarely wins the first-overall pick, so the system does work. However, that doesn't stop teams from trying to be amongst the worst just for a chance. The Sharks did that last season, as they often rolled out a lineup comprising fringe NHLers and unknown names.

The Sharks had the fortune of being one of the rare times that the lottery didn't shake everything up. The lottery ended in the same order as it came in, which gave the Sharks the first-overall selection. It was such a foregone conclusion that Macklin Celebrini was a guest on the lottery show and talked to Sharks general manager Mike Grier on-air. Grier played coy with who they chose, but everyone knew it would be Macklin.

Celebrini dominated the NCAA with Boston University last season. He was a rare freshman to win the Hobey Baker Award, given to the best player in the nation. He had 64 points in 38 games and led the team to the National Semi-Final. They couldn't win the title, but it was clear that Celebrini was the best player in college hockey.

Celebrini could've stayed with the Terriers for another year while the Sharks continued their rebuild. However, he decided to join the next player on this list and forgo the rest of his college eligibility. The Sharks may go through some growing pains in 2024-25, but it'll be special when Celebrini steps onto the ice at the Shark Tank for the first time.

Will Smith is another NCAA product

Will Smith was the No. 2 prospect in the Sharks organization until they acquired their goaltender of the future this summer. However, in a prospect pool as deep as this one, No. 3 is no slight. Smith is ready to prove why he has that honor after dominating the NCAA last season with 71 points in 41 games. He and Celebrini squared off many times in the Boston College vs. Boston University rivalry, but are happy to be on the same team in the NHL.

Smith seemed like a candidate to go the distance in college instead of signing his pro contract early. He is a catalyst in American hockey, and his journey from the United States Development Program to Boston College seemed too quick to end. The problem is that Smith had almost done everything he could last season in the NCAA. He led the country in points, won a World Junior Gold, and lost in the National Championship game. Smith didn't think the motivation to return and win the elusive title was enough to stay in college.

Sharks fans will clamor to get a glimpse of Smith in action. He is one of the most exciting forward prospects the Sharks have ever had and could be one of the more skilled forwards in franchise history if he becomes what people think he will.

If Smith and Celebrini reach their potential, the Sharks could have another decade of success like the Joe Thornton, Patrick Marleau, and Joe Pavelski era.

Sharks land their goaltender of the future with Yaroslav Askarov

If the Sharks had one concern about their future it was the status of their goaltenders. They had no real options in the pipeline that the front office could see leading them on a playoff run. It would've taken acquiring a veteran when needed, which is easier said than done. The Sharks knew they needed a young goaltending option, and one fell in their lap this summer.

Yaroslav Askarov wanted a fresh start after the Nashville Predators signed Juuse Saros to a long-term contract extension. Askarov wanted a new team where he had a path to being an NHL starter, and the Sharks were a perfect match. The Russian goaltender will likely split the starting duties in San Jose at the very least, and be their starter in the future.

The hype around Askarov is massive, but that doesn't mean he will be successful. There have been many goalies who tried to transition from the AHL to the NHL and failed. The preseason will be the first glimpse of Askarov's attempt to be a success story.