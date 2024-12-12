ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The San Jose Sharks head to the Midwest to take on the St. Louis Blues Thursday night. Below we will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Sharks-Blues prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Sharks-Blues NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Sharks-Blues Odds

San Jose Sharks: +1.5 (-142)

Moneyline: +184

St. Louis Blues: -1.5 (+116)

Moneyline: -225

Over: 5.5 (-132)

Under: 5.5 (+108)

How To Watch Sharks vs. Blues

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports California, FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

Why the Sharks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Alexandar Georgiev was just acquired by the Sharks, and he is expected to make his debut with San Jose on Thursday. Georgiev was not playing his best with the Avalanche, so a change of scenery could be good for him. He was very good for Colorado, and San Jose is hoping he can get a little better. St. Louis is a great team for Georgiev to get his skates under him in Colorado. St. Louis scored the eighth-fewest goals, and their shot percentage is under 10 percent. If Georgiev can have a good game against a weak offensive team, the Sharks will have a chance to win.

San Jose has to help Georgiev out, though. Whether it is controlling the puck in the offensive zone, or putting their bodies in front of shots, the Sharks have to find a way to take some pressure off the goaltender. San Jose is seventh in blocks per game, and seventh in hits. This means they are not afraid to get physical and a little bit bruised. If the Sharks can give Georgiev some help in the defensive zone, they will have a great chance to win.

Why the Blues Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Sharks have not played well in the defensive zone this season. They have allowed the fifth-most goals per game this season, and the second-most shots on net per game. Along with that the Sharks are allowing over four goals per game in their last three. They did allow eight goals in one of those games, but San Jose is just not good in the defensive zone. If the Blues can take advantage of that, they will be able get a home win.

Jordan Binnington is expected to start in net for the Blues. He is not having nearly as good a season as he did last year, but his numbers are very respectable. Binnington allows under three goals per game, and his save percentage is just below .900. The Sharks have not been able to score the puck well this season as they are the ninth-worst scoring team, so Binnington should be able to have one of his better games.

The Blues have played the sharks twice this season already, and they were able to win both those games. They put up eight total goals while allowing only six. Seven different skaters have scored for the Blues against the Sharks. On that same note, Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou have combined for five assists in those two games. St. Louis has been able to play well against San Jose, and that should continue on Thursday night.

Final Sharks-Blues Prediction & Pick

The Blues have won the first two games against the Sharks, and I do not think this one will be any different. I will take the Blues to win at home.

Final Sharks-Blues Prediction & Pick: Blues ML (-225)