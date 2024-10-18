ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Winnipeg Jets look to remain undefeated as they face the San Jose Sharks. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Sharks-Jets prediction and pick.

The Sharks enter Thursday at 0-2-2 on the year. They opened up with an overtime loss to the Blues, before falling to the Ducks and losing in overtime to the Stars. On Thursday night, the Sharks were on the road with the Blackhawks before traveling to Winnipeg. They would fall to Chicago 4-2. Meanwhile, the Jets are 3-0 on the year. They have played great on the defensive end of the ice. In the three wins over the Oilers, the Blackhawks, and the Wild, the Jets have allowed just two goals.

Here are the Sharks-Jets NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Sharks-Jets Odds

San Jose Sharks: +1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +275

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (-130)

Moneyline: -350

Over: 5.5 (-134)

Under: 5.5 (+110)

How To Watch Sharks vs Jets

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Sharks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Sharks top line features William Eklund, Mikael Granlund, and Tyler Toffoli. Eklund is day-to-day with an injury but has played in all the games this year. He has nine shots but does not have a goal. Eklund has an assist, but also a minus-three rating. Granlund has not been great either this year. He has 12 shots on goal this year but has not scored. He does have an assist, which came on the power play. Tyler Toffoli has led the way this year. He has scored twice and had an assist this year, with the assist coming on the power play.

The second line was expected to be run by 18-year-old Macklin Celebrini, but he is on IR currently. He did score a goal and had an assist in his lone game this year. William Eklund is also out for the Sharks, meaning it is up to Fabian Zetterlund to lead the charge on the second line. Zetterlund does have one goal this year on seven shots.

The Sharks are expected to send Mackenzie Blackwood to tend the twine on Thursday, which would put Vitek Vanecek in goal for this one. Vanecek has made one start this year and played well. He allowed just one goal on 29 shots, but the Ducks added an empty net goal, and the Sharks did not score, falling 2-0.

Why the Jets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Jets' top line has already been great this year. Mark Scheifele has led the way. This year, he has four goals and two assists, with a plus-one rating. He has scored once on the power play and has two power-play assists. He is joined on the top line by Kyle Connor and Gabriel Vilardi. Connor has two goals and an assist already this year, with a plus-one rating. Further, he has scored twice on the power play. Vilardi has just one point this year, having a power play assist.

Meanwhile, the third line for the Jets has also been solid this year. Adam Lowry leads the third line, and he has scored once on four shots, while he has two assists. Mason Appleton has a goal and two assists this year as well, while Nino Niederreiter has two assists on the year. The second line is led by Nikolaj Ehlers. Ehlers has not scored this year on his five shots but does have two assists, including one on the power play this year.

Connor Hellebuyck will be in goal for this one. He has been dominant this year, sitting at 3-0 already this year, while he has a .66 goals-against average and a .976 save percentage. He opened his season by stopping all 30 shots he faced against the Oilers. He would then stop 25 of 26 shots against the Blackhawks and would stop 26 of 27 shots against the Wild. This would lead to two overtime wins for the Jets.

Final Sharks-Jets Prediction & Pick

The Jets come into this early season NHL game as heavy favorites over the Sharks in terms of odds. The Sharks are struggling offensively. They are scoring just two goals per game this year while sitting 22nd in the NHL in power play conversion. The Jets are scoring 3.33 goals per game and are second in the NHL in power-play conversion. Still, both teams have been solid defensively. The Sharks are allowing just three goals per game, and have not allowed a power-play goal. The Jets are giving up just .67 goals per game this year, while also not giving up a power play goal. The Jets will continue their strong defense in this one and will be able to shut down a Sharks attack that has not only struggled but is missing major parts. Take the Jets to win big in this one.

Final Sharks-Jets Prediction & Pick: Jets -1.5 (-130)