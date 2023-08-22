Zachary Levi voiced Flynn Ryder in Disney's Tangled years ago. With the rumors of a live-action remake with Florence Pugh attached, the Shazam! made his pitch to reprise the role he voiced.

During an appearance at Fan Expo Chicago earlier in August (via The Fan Club), Levi was asked what Disney Broadway production he would be in, he discussed Tangled in detail.

“I've had people come [up] to me for years now because there's always been these rumors of ‘Oh, will there be a Tangled Broadway show?' Or ‘The movie with the hair Broadway show?' Or a live-action version of said movie,” Levi revealed. “And they go, ‘You're gonna be the guy you played in the thing, right? You're gonna do that?'”

He continued by mentioning the issue of his age. Levi is now 42 and was 29 when Tangled came out. However, he then addressed the rumors of the live-action remake with Pugh.

“There was this thing floating around the internet, I just saw it earlier. Someone sent me that Florence Pugh potentially might play Rapunzel. And if Florence played Rapunzel, maybe! Which would also be a trip because my real last name is Pugh, by the way…. so you'd have a ‘Pugh, Pugh' in Tangled? Come on! That would be really funny,” Levi said, jokingly pitching his involvement in a live-action Tangled film. “But, from a story perspective, I'm not 24.”

Since Tangled, Zachary Levi is most known for his role as the titular hero in Shazam! for DC. He played the role in two solo outings.