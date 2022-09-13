Shelby Harris ruthlessly mocks Russell Wilson after Seahawks upset Broncos

Shelby Harris got his revenge after the Seattle Seahawks took down Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos in their Week 1 showdown, and sure enough, he couldn’t be happier.

Harris was included in the trade package that the Broncos sent to the Seahawks in exchange for Wilson, so there’s definitely some ill feelings there for him. However, that frustration quickly turned into pride joy when they edged Denver 17-16 in a rather thrilling affair.

The veteran defensive end also quickly used the bragging rights the Seahawks got with the win, ruthlessly mocking Wilson and the Broncos with their signature catchphrase.

Now that is certainly the only right response in the situation. Short and simple but oh so sweet.

Russell Wilson has been the butt of jokes because of his viral “Let’s ride” video during the offseason, and with many already trolling him for it–with the latest being Shelby Harris–it doesn’t look like the jokes will end any time soon.

For what it’s worth, however, Wilson and the Broncos have no one to blame but themselves for the loss. They had their chance, but an incredibly questionable 64-yard field goal attempt and poor clock management doomed their chances of winning the contest.

Here’s to hoping that the Broncos will be able to bounce back from such disappointing defeat. If not, we’re pretty sure they’ll receive more than just mocking jokes from fans and experts alike. Denver faces the Houston Texans next, with their Week 2 meeting scheduled on Sunday once again.