It’s elementary, my dear Watson. If an IP is sellable, and a video game has a cult following, then it’ll have a remake, no matter how slim the chances for it are. And that’s exactly the case for Frogware’s 2007 title Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened, as it re-emerges from a long hibernation after almost a decade and a half. Here’s everything you need to know about Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened, including its release date, gameplay, story, and other details.

Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened Release Date: April 11, 2023

Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened will be released on the PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store, on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and on the Nintendo Switch on April 11, 2023. The game is developed and published by Frogwares, the same creators of the 2007 original.

Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened is a remake of the 2007 PC-only game, made possible through a successful Kickstarter campaign. With this successful fundraising, Frogwares was able to amp up the production value and create a remake from the ground up using Unreal Engine that improved almost all aspects of the original, not just the graphics. Almost everything has been modernized, making the game much more accessible to a more modern, younger audience. Still, the game does not stray away from its original in terms of its spirit. It’s still a crime-solving, mystery-filled game, with Sherlock Holmes at the helm and his sidekick Dr. Watson in tow, as they face a foe that has a seemingly mythical origin.

Gameplay

The gameplay revolves around solving puzzles, figuring out the answers to riddles, finding key items, and figuring out where everything fits and falls into place. Players will be able to explore locations, examine objects and crime scenes, talk and interrogate people and suspects, and interact with objects of interest. Each section of the game involves a large, semi-open world map allowing you to explore and proceed with your investigation as you see fit. With a total of 4 distinct locations and 8 main cases, the game will have a lot to offer to new and old fans alike.

New to this remake are mechanics such as the insanity feature, the ability to play as Dr. John H. Watson, a 3rd-person camera perspective, the Mind Palace, and mind-bending puzzles. The best part? Unlike other modern games that put answers right on your face in a bid to not lose your interest, Frogwares promises that there will be no hand-holding in Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened, making you feel like a real detective who can put pieces together with the help of no one but yourself. Thankfully, being able to switch between Sherlock Holmes and John Watson will give players more perspectives and insights into their cases, allowing players to have a wider view of the situation and the mysteries they’ll be dealing with.

Story

As the name would suggest, the game has a more supernatural tone and actually explores the Cthulu mythos from the works of H.P. Lovecraft. Set in 1882, the game reimagines how simple roommates Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson became the crime-solving duo that they are in an adventure that takes players to Baker Street in London, to a haunting psych ward in Switzerland, the perilous Louisiana wetlands, and more.

Fans of the classic title will also have a great game in this reimagined title, as Frogwares also expanded the game’s story, added numerous side quests, and introduced new mechanics including the unique insanity gameplay.