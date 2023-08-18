Actor Shia LaBeouf is poised to make his stage debut in the world premiere of the play “Henry Johnson,” written by David Mamet, according to Deadline. The production is scheduled to take place at the Electric Lodge venue in Venice, California, under the direction of Marja-Lewis Ryan, showrunner of “The L Word: Generation Q.”

The cast of the play includes Academy Award nominee David Paymer, Dominic Hoffman (a frequent collaborator of Mamet's), and Broadway actor Evan Jongkeit, who will be playing the lead role of Henry Johnson.

Expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to work with David Mamet, LaBeouf stated, “His talent and creativity are unparalleled, and it is truly an honor to collaborate with arguably our greatest living playwright.” LaBeouf also mentioned how the play “Henry Johnson” has inspired and challenged him as a performer.

However, LaBeouf's involvement in the production comes with a controversial backdrop. His acting career has been marked by allegations of assault and sexual battery made by musician FKA Twigs, his former romantic partner. This aspect might add an extra layer of attention to the play's premiere.

Shia LaBeouf has previously dabbled in stage acting in 2013 when he was slated to star alongside Alec Baldwin in the Broadway revival of “Orphans.” However, creative differences between the actors led to LaBeouf's departure from the show.

Despite his past experiences, LaBeouf's recent career has taken an upswing with notable roles in films like Abel Ferrara's “Padre Pio” and Francis Ford Coppola's upcoming ambitious project “Megalopolis.”

As LaBeouf ventures into the world of stage acting, his involvement in “Henry Johnson” is anticipated to draw significant attention and curiosity, adding an intriguing layer to his already dynamic career trajectory.

The play is scheduled to run from September 1 to September 24.