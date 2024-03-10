Shōgun's third episode, Tomorrow is Tomorrow, started off with Yabushige (Tadanobu Asano) drafting his will. He gives it to his trusted retainer (Eushin Lee) on the eve of his meeting with Lord Toranaga. He believes he will be put to death for his perceived betrayal.
It's a tension-filled atmosphere once he meets with him. They speak about the assassin sent last night and Toranaga tries to suss out exactly what Yabishige knows. However, the existence of the Amida (or Amida Tong as they're referred to in the book) — assassins who train all their lives for one kill — is quite well-known among the samurai.
Shōgun: the breaking of dawn is the best time to discuss assassins
Toranaga is aware of Yabushige's friendship with Lord Ishido (Takehiro Hira), but calls him his “reliable” friend. The Lord of Kantō knows about his friendship with Lord Ishido (Takehiro Hira). However, he wants specifics of what was promised. Yabushige comes across as honest when he tells him that he was promised Toranaga's seat on the council.
But Toranaga knows Yabushige's ambitions so he asks what he really wants and he promises it to him: the Suruga Province. This is in exchange for Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis) and Lady Kiri's (Toranaga's wife) safety.
They seal the deal by watching the sun break the dawn sky. While poetic and all, but while it's not meant to be a threat, I've had the person who taught me the basics of how to hold a katana tell me “Watch the morning with me.” That also taught me to appreciate the beauty of the dawn very quickly. Take from that what you will.
The Catholics argue about what happens to Black Ship without Toranaga's permission since he wants a report on the exchange rates. The captain decides to sail without it, insisting that while the Jesuits have authority in Japan he answers to the Crown.
Back at the castle, Blackthorne is being tended by a healer whom he calls a warlock. He thinks he's going to be bled, as Europeans believed in bloodletting get rid of the body's impure fluids to cure a host of ailments — even wounds, which now seems counterproductive.
There's the start of a funny conversation between Anjin and Lady Mariko who is translating for the healer. Apparently, the healer thinks that Blackthorne's tenseness will be lessened after he “pillows” with someone. Mariko relays this advice to Blackthorne by offering to summon a lady to attend to him. When he refuses, she offers a “male companion” instead. This prompted Blackthorne to accuse the healer of being a pimp. At least, he's an equal opportunity pimp.
Blackthorne then meets Mariko's husband, Buntaro (Shinnosuke Abe). And Anjin maybe-may not clocks how they are with each other.
War demands tactics
Toranaga decides to send Lady Kiri and Anjin away, but Ishido's men in gray arrive. Since the Lord of Kantō is essentially a hostage, whenever high-value people from his side leave it must be approved by the council. So his men are there to make sure as to who are about to leave. In the litters are Lady Kiri and Hiromatsu's daughter. Ishido's man checks and they're all there.
A slight fluttering of fabric steals Blackthorne's attention and he understands what's going on. So does Mariko. It's a bait-and-switch.
On their way to leave the palace, there's another checkpoint. At this point (yes, I did that), Toranaga has already taken Lady Kiri's place. If the litter is checked again then they're all dead. So Blackthorne makes use of his foreignness and overacts as if his life depended on it. And it does.
As night time arrives and the party (which includes Lord Ishido's men) travels to the docks, fiery arrows descend on them. Toragana gets out of the litter and the rest of the party find out their lord has been traveling with them all the time. We see Lord Kiyama (Hiromoto Ida) directing the attack.
I love seeing Mariko fight. Yes, there are some samurai women who can fight are taught martial arts. The spear-like weapon she uses (and one Blackthorne picks up as well) is a naginata. While they are traditionally a samurai weapon and typically used by foot soldiers, they are also known to be the weapon of choice by the onna-musha. They are female warriors who belong to the samurai class.
The party escape to the boats, but Kiyama's men catch up. It's an exciting chase, but the aerial shot of the town with the men carrying torches is quite striking. Props to the show for the aesthetic choices.
Mariko's husband sacrifices himself on the docks, looking back at Toranaga and bowing to him. His last act for his lord.
Blackthorne then notices a row of boats floating just a distance from their ship. Cut to samurais wearing crucifixes readying their bows and arrows.
I appreciate that the show chose to light the night time scenes well. I've mentioned this before, but some streamings shows (even popular ones) seem to beat the audience over the head with the fact that it is night time so we shouldn't see anything at all.
Toranaga boards the Black Ship, trading his permission to leave Osaka for an escort through the men in the small boats. The captain increases the price and Toranaga counters with the promise of 10,000 silver invested in the silk trade with half the profits going to the captain. He also makes sure to mention the Macau base.
And just to sweeten the deal, he offers Alvito (Tommy Bastow) a church in Edo in exchange for the Jesuits' help regarding Kiyama and Ohno. His boss hedges and only says that he will suggest it “prayerfully.”
The bargain is struck, but the captain wants Anjin. While Toranaga insists that Anjin is guest, he ends up acquiescing.
Toranaga and his party remain on the Black Ship while Anjin is left on the Erasmus. Blackthorne, without the benefit of Duolingo is trying his best to scream hurry and says “hayaki.” Bless the sailor with him who understood his assignment and relays the order properly as “hayaku.”
Now it's a race between the Erasmus and the Black Ship. The men in the boats get ready to fire their arrows at what looks to be both ships now.
Blackthorne's plan seems to be to smash through the blockade using the Black Ship. However, he's steering right into the rocks. The Black Ship can either let the Erasmus pass or sink it…
And Rodrigues actually does let him pass, in payment for Anjin saving his life in episode 1.
After all that excitement, Toranaga leaves the Black Ship and boards the Erasmus again. As if that had been the plan along…
From the sea, we return to the castle to see the rest of the council bickering among themselves, blaming each other for everything that has happened.
Hiromatsu arrives with Toranaga’s resignation letter — effectively taking him out of impeachment which puts them all at a stalemate because the Taikō required all five votes.
Back on the ship, Toranaga offers Blackthorne's journals as proof of his piracy which carries the punishment of death. In the same breath, he tells him that he will have to have them translated — which will take a long time.
There are layers here — and we understand what they are. I appreciate not getting beaten over the head with it.
In the mean time, Toranaga asks Blackthorne (through Mariko) to train a regiment in foreign war tactics. Anjin agrees in exchange for the return of his ship and his men.
Toranaga then proclaims Anjin his hatamoto — an official retainer. Mariko tells Blackthorne that this is an honor. And it is. Blackthorne is now entitled to his own fief and an audience directly with his lord.
Before all of that, though, this lord wishes diving lessons. Toranaga, as Blackthorne notes, is an observational learner, since he asks for him to repeat the action over and over again.
The Lord of Kantō nails a proper dive on his first try and races Anjin to the shore.
I have to admit, that last part was cheesy, but I think this is the writers' way of letting the audience know how Toranaga's treatment of Anjin is different now. He isn't a captive any more, but a trusted vassal. And in a way, this display also lets the rest of his men know — as he did Yabushige and and Toranaga's son earlier — that even he is willing to learn from the foreigner.
I'm excited to watch the fourth episode because all this action is a precursor to what is to come: war. And with how the show is performing, it's almost certain we're going to get quite a bit of pageantry.