The MLB appears to have some major moves on the horizon with the trade deadline looming. A potential new superstar may have made his way onto the market as the Angels are reportedly listening to offers for Shohei Ohtani. The reigning AL MVP is a game-changing talent and is in the prime of his career. Despite having two of the brightest stars in the league in Mike Trout and Ohtani, the team has been unable to have any legitimate team success. Shipping off the superstars in a way to create a more well-rounded roster may be the best benefit of the organization.

One team that is never shy to get in the mix for an available superstar is the New York Yankees. The team has already been connected to Juan Soto and Luis Castillo, but Ohtani’s availability could certainly change their priorities. The franchise currently has the best record in baseball and this type of move could put them over the edge. Imagining Ohtani batting in the lineup alongside Aaron Judge and pitching alongside Gerrit Cole has exciting potential. While they recently made news by trading for Andrew Benintendi, this does not rule out an addition of Ohtani by any means.

With the trade deadline rapidly approaching, here is the best trade offer the Yankees should offer for the Angels superstar:

The best trade package Yankees must offer to Angels for Shohei Ohtani

Angels Get: Luis Severino, Gleyber Torres, Anthony Volpe, Brock Selvidge, Luis Gill

Yankees Get: Shohei Ohtani

It is difficult to put a true value on a player who is already regarded as the best two-way talent in the history of the sport. The combination of active players and future prospects should be enough to intrigue the Angels. Adding a player of Ohtani’s caliber would cement the Yankees’ status as a championship threat and likely separate them from the pack.

Luis Severino is an impressive pitcher who finished third in CY Young voting in 2017, but the impact of Ohtani is clearly higher. He has started 16 games this season and has an ERA of 3.45. Severino is currently on the injury report but is progressing and should be available within the next few days.

The Yankees are fairly loaded in infield talent. The organization has Anthony Rizzo, Josh Donaldson, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and DJ LeMahieu all in their infield rotation. This number of talents makes Gleyber Torres somewhat expandable and certainly worth trading if they can land a true superstar.

Including Anthony Volpe and Brock Selvidge would provide the Angels with the prospects they will desire. Anthony Volpe was drafted with the 30th overall pick in the 2019 draft. He impressed early on in his pro debut but then increased his MLB outlook while the league was shut down due to Covid. Volpe added significant strength and reworked his swing to give him more power. This newfound power has increased his overall potential and helped him climb to the top-ranked prospect in the Yankees’ system. It also is important to note that the Yankees’ top two prospects project as a shortstop which should make them more willing to give up the 21-year-old.

While Andrew Volpe is fairly close to being MLB-ready, this is not the case with Brock Selvidge. The left-handed pitcher is just 19 years old and is not estimated to be targeting an MLB arrival until 2025. He was a third-round pick by the Yankees and was lured away from the college route due to New York being willing to overpay greatly for his slot value. He has a lanky 6’3″ frame and intriguing athleticism and has drawn a ton of admiration for his work ethic and personality. Selvidge is the 14th-ranked prospect in the Yankees system and would be the long-term piece the Angles would be excited to add. Luis Gill is a more MLB-ready prospect who is currently in AAA. He has massive arm strength and can throw extremely hard. The 24-year-old needs to improve his strike rate but clearly has the stuff when he is at his best.

If Shohei Ohtani officially becomes available on the trade market, the Yankees should jump on this. It is rare that this caliber of player becomes available in the prime of his career. Expect New York to look to capitalize and add the Japanese superstar to cement their championship aspirations. While this may seem like a massive amount to give up for a single player, Ohtani is in a class of his own in terms of value.