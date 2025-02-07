Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara has been sentenced to 57 months in prison for stealing $17 million from the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar so he could fuel his gambling habit and also repay debts resulting from losing bets.

U.S. District Court Judge John W. Holcomb handed down the sentence that also includes three years of supervised probation once the prison term is served. Mizuhara also will have to make restitution payments of $17 million to Ohtani and $1.1 million to the Internal Revenue Service.

Mizuhara issued a statement of apology to Ohtani after the sentencing. “I want to say I am truly sorry to Mr. Ohtani for what I have done,” Mizuhara said in court.

Despite that statement, Holcomb sentenced Mizuhara to the exact term that the government had requested. Holcomb noted that Mizuhara's pre-sentence letter had indicated that he was not forthcoming in detailing some of the facts of the case.

Former Ohtani interpreter expected to be deported

Mizuhara was represented in court by attorney Michael G. Freedman, and the lawyer attempted to mitigate the interpreter's actions because of the credit he had been given by bookmakers. Mizuhara was allowed to wager exorbitant amounts, far more that most bettors, because he had access to Ohtani's huge fortune.

Those bookmakers urged Mizuhara to increase the amount of money he was betting on specific events. “Mr. Mizuhara's addiction was drastic,” Freedman said. “Astronomical sums were involved.”

That aspect did not sway Holcomb in delivering the notable sentence to the interpreter.

Freedman said he believes that Mizuhara will be deported back to his home country of Japan.

In a court filing, prosecutors said there was only minimal evidence that Mizuhara had gambled before he began stealing from Ohtani.

Ippei Mizuhara had been an employee of the Dodgers in his role as interpreter for Ohtani. He had previously been employed by the Los Angeles Angels when Ohtani played for that team prior to signing a free agent contract with the Dodgers prior to the 2024 season.