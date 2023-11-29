Players new to MW3 Zombies might not be familiar with the timer associated with the mode. In fact, those who played the original zombies...

Players new to MW3 Zombies might not be familiar with the timer associated with the mode. In fact, those who played the original zombies on World At War remember the game mode working a lot differently. However, in MW3's Zombies Mode (MWZ), a 45-minute timer forces the players to roam the map of Urzikstan quickly while completing the story and earning sweet rewards. So, the question stands, does the timer belong in MW3 Zombies?

Should The MW3 Zombies Timer Go Away?

No. However, while we don't think the timer should go away, the player should have a choice of what type of zombies experience they want. The Call of Duty Franchise is one of the most lucrative gaming franchises in the world. Therefore, there's no real excuse for the developer to exclude an endless mode or unlimited playlist. The best part about zombies back in the day was seeing how long you could survive with your buddies. Nowadays, you only get 45 minutes before heading out into the map for another exfil.

In all honesty, Zombies feels a bit too grindy right now. You play for a bit, get your desired schematic or weapon, exfil, and play again. There's no real incentive to actually play or enjoy the mode, outside of collecting the best items or just leveling up. However, we feel the option of an “endless” mode alleviates this issue, giving players a choice over their experience. Therefore, players that enjoy the new Zombies experience can still enjoy the time-based mode.

MW3 Zombies would not be the first title to use such an idea. Previous games in the series offered such an option. Additionally, the original zombies experience itself was technically an endless mode, all the way back to Nacht der Untoten.

The only question then becomes what to do with how the mode works. Endless players could complete all the story missions, unlock most loot, and level up a ton with that option. Therefore, the developers would need to create a balance to prevent players from abusing an endless mode.They could do this in a number of ways.

Firstly, you could just rip out the entire story and just put players on the map of Urzikstan, full of doors to open with static weapon placements. No exfils, no schematics, no aether portals, nothing. Just good old fashioned endless waves of undead just coming after you each round. Instead of loadouts, just give us a pistol and 500 points, with mystery boxes, vending machines, and a pack-a-punch spread across the map in random spots.

In terms of enemies, having both zombies and mercenaries would be interesting. However, we're completely okay if they opted to roll with just the undead. At that point, it becomes preference to what the community or the developer wants. Nevertheless, either option seems completely okay. However, special zombies, like Mimics or Abominations, should still remain to add extra layer of surprise.

However, we have to understand that doing this is much easier said than done. The developers made zombies like this with the intention of it working a specific way. So, we really have no idea how long it would take to make these types of changes. Additionally, the manpower needed might prevent the developer from working on other projects.

Furthermore, we also need to acknowledge the people that do enjoy zombies as it is now. It wouldn't be fair to get rid of the timer. Therefore, having both options should at least appease to the community.

Nevertheless, the zombies experience we have now is okay. However, it just feels weird to have a horde mode without some feature to see how long you can live. Hopefully, the developers take the community feedback into consideration. We'd love to see an endless mode of some kind that brings us back to a classic zombies experience.

