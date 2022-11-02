Nahida Guide: Should you pull for Nahida in Genshin Impact

It’s a no-brainer that Nahida provides immense value to one’s roster because of how effective she is at delivering Dendro application, but many players are still at odds whether she’s enjoyable to play or not. In this Nahida Guide, we will be discussing Nahida’s strengths, weaknesses, and whether she’s worth pulling for or not.

Why You Should Pull for Nahida

Nahida is a 5-star Dendro character who is able to apply Dendro to up to 8 enemies using little to no effort at all. This doesn’t only happen once, but at set intervals over a lengthy duration. Each proc has very high scaling between her ATK and Elemental Mastery, allowing her to spec into either builds, or a hybrid one if your equipment allows.

If we really want an answer to the question “Is Nahida worth pulling for?”, then the answer is a definitive ‘yes’. In fact, she’s already a must-pull at this point of the game, due to the very low number of characters Dendro has compared to the rest of the elements. In a way, this future-proofs your roster for any new strategies that may arise with Dendro in the near future, similar to how Raiden and Kokomi only became top meta picks long after their release window.

Here are more reasons why Nahida is definitely worth pulling for:

You like Nahida’s design and/or gameplay. You want to collect as many Dendro characters as possible for interesting and new strategies. Nahida’s item gathering ability with her hold skill is interesting for you. Must. Collect. Archons.

Why You Should Skip This Banner

There’s really very few reasons why you should skip her banner, aside from the subjective ones. Dendro is still a fairly new element, and most of its strategies are still far from reaching their peaks. If you value the current power level of your characters more, then Nahida won’t really help you clear the Spiral Abyss for the next cycle.

Here are more reasons why you might want to skip Nahida for now:

You don’t like Nahida’s design and/or gameplay. You do not enjoy Dendro play styles that revolve around proper triggering of Elemental Reactions. You would rather pull for Yoimiya instead. There are reruns you want to prioritize over pulling for her, especially the re-runs for the second half of version 3.2.

Summary

Nahida is a must-pull for most veteran players, but there are good arguments for skipping her, especially for newer players who won’t find good value for her yet. Still, Nahida can be a force to be reckoned with even at low investment, so pull for her.