Kamaru Usman seemed to be well on his way to a victory over Leon Edwards at UFC 278 on Saturday night. But after a massive Edwards kick to Usman’s head in the fifth round, the fight ended in stunning fashion. Edwards knocked out Usman with the kick, winning the UFC welterweight title and ending Usman’s 15-fight UFC winning streak in the process.

Nobody could believe their eyes when they saw what happened. It was truly a shocking outcome, with reactions coming in from all over the place. Fellow UFC fighter Francis Ngannou took to Twitter with a message for Usman after his loss, and Ngannou also responded to Usman’s own reaction:

Keep your head up my brother @USMAN84kg sh*t happens.

Love you ❤❤❤ — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) August 21, 2022

No doubt that you'll be back CHAMP 💯❤️ https://t.co/tZgdBxUGDP — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) August 21, 2022

Nobody is perfect, and this was just a momentary lapse for Kamaru Usman. It just so happened to come at the worst possible time. As Dana White even said afterward, per ESPN, Usman was fighting “the perfect fight” before he got knocked out. He had been dominating the match and was clearly going to win if he didn’t get knocked out, but Edwards took advantage with his kick.

White said a trilogy fight between the two men is likely in the cards. And why wouldn’t it be after Saturday’s showdown? There needs to be a rubber match after Usman won the first battle back in 2015. That was Edwards’ last loss, as he has now won 11 straight fights and holds a 12-2 UFC record. Edwards called the fight one of his worst performances, but the “clean finish” is all that mattered.

Kamaru Usman had won 19 fights in a row overall, and this was his first-ever knockout loss. He was transported to the hospital after the fight but seems to be okay and is ready to get his vengeance in the future. The 35-year-old will surely take Ngannou’s words to heart.