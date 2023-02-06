Shu Nakajima is the Tower Social Link in Persona 4 Golden. The guide ahead has the Social Link dialogue answers, schedule, and more.

Beware for slight spoilers!

Shu Nakajima Social Link

The Shu Social Link can be initiated starting May 25th after applying for the part-time tutor job. This requires Rank 5 Understanding.

The protagonist is given Test Results after his S. Link is maxed. This unlocks the fusion of Shiva.

Shu Nakajima Availability

Shu is available during the nights of Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. He can be found by taking the bus in the Central Shopping District.

Shu Nakajima Dialogue Answers Guide

The points below assume you have a Persona of the Tower Arcana.

Rank 1

“If I think you’re inadequate, I’ll have you replaced immediately. Remember that.” Nice to meet you. 0 Don’t worry about me. 0 Wow, you’re a little prick. 0

> You feel confident that you should teach him: Math (Increases Knowledge & Expression) English (Increases Knowledge & Expression) PE (Increases Knowledge, Diligence & Expression)



Rank 2

“…If I get into a good college… Am I really ‘set’?” Of course. 0 I don’t know. 0 I don’t think so. 0

“…Do you know what that means?” Sure I do. +2 No, what? 0

“Huh… Time’s already up. We were still in the middle of that last question…” I’ll stay and help you. +2 Wait until next time. 0



Rank 3

“What do you think of your school?” It’s boring. +3 It’s fun. 0 It’s strict. +2

“……” Well, it is the countryside. +3 I’m a transfer student, too. 0 Make friends with him. 0



Rank 4

“They don’t get what it means to learn at all.” That’s just how it is. +2 That’s not true. 0

“That place…” You’re not the only one. +3 It’s the law. 0 You don’t have to go. 0



Rank 5

“Is there any bullying at your school?” No, there isn’t. +2 Yes, there is. 0 Not that I know of… 0

“Maybe that’s not the same thing as bullying.” Leave it to me. +3 Just ignore them. 0 Put some effort into it. 0

“It seems that I’ve been talking to you about things that really aren’t relevant to my studies…” It’s not like you. +2 I don’t mind. +2



Rank 6

“*Sigh*” Were they a pain in the ass? 0 Didn’t you join in? 0

“…They’re all stupid.” You’re just at that age. 0 That’s not true. 0

“Um… You only come here because you’re being paid to, right?” That’s not it. +3 Of course. 0 That’s just one reason. +2



Rank 7

“…I wish I was a genius.” Work hard, and you can be. 0 You already are one. 0 Just give up now. 0

“Let’s change the subject to something else. What’s up?” What I like in a girl is… +3 The other day at school… 0 The other day on TV, I saw… +2



Rank 8

“Is it possible for anyone to be all those things? Do you know anyone like that?” This guy. +3 I do. 0 Nope. 0

“…Every time I have that dream, the person gets one car closer to me.” You must be tired. 0 You must be possessed. 0

> Shu suddenly looks tormented. Cheer him up +3 Ask him what he’s worried about +2 Leave him alone 0



Rank 9

“Today…is my birthday, I forgot…” Happy birthday. 0 Don’t forget next time. 0

> Shu looks sad… Have a grand celebration 0 Have a modest celebration 0

> First, you need… Cake 0 Presents 0 Guests 0

If Cake is chosen:

> Only one place springs to mind… Junes 0

> Shu begins to sob… Soothe him 0 Wait for him to calm down 0

> Shu begins to cry again. Comfort him 0 Kindly reason with him 0 Sternly scold him 0



Rank MAX