In a recent interview, the enigmatic and incredibly talented artist Sia dropped a bombshell that has left fans and the music industry buzzing with anticipation. The singer-songwriter, known for her unconventional approach to music and her signature hidden-face persona, revealed a shocking secret about her highly anticipated upcoming album, “Reasonable Woman.”

In the interview, Sia talks about her teased single “Gimme Love.” “I felt like it was lazy songwriting personally. And so I didn't even think it would make the album. And my managers were like, ‘No, it's for a single…’ I swear there's way better ones on the album too. I'm really excited,” she said.

Despite this, Sia shares a little bonus feature with her upcoming album that contains 14 tracks. “We’ve got 14, but one’s a hidden track… Throwback to Alanis Morissette days. Two of them are my absolute favorite… ‘I Forgive You,’ and the other one is called ‘Go On,’” Sia tells Zane Lowe in an interview on Apple Music 1.

“Reasonable Woman” is poised to be a departure from Sia's previous works, both in terms of its innovative structure and its lyrical themes. Sia hinted that the album would explore deeply personal and introspective topics, touching on themes of self-discovery, mental health, and the complexities of human emotions.

Sia's willingness to take risks and challenge musical norms has garnered her a dedicated fan base and critical acclaim throughout her career. With this bold revelation about “Reasonable Woman,” she continues to captivate the music world and leaves fans eagerly awaiting what promises to be an unforgettable musical journey.