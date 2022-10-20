Silent Hill 2 remake trailer revealed, upgraded graphics and combat

A trailer for a Silent Hill 2 remake was revealed during the recently concluded Silent Hill Transmission. Keep reading to learn more about what we know about the Silent Hill 2 remake.

In June, Bloober Team announced they were entering a “strategic co-operation agreement” with Konami. It was just speculation that they were working on a Silent Hill game at the time. Now, it’s confirmed that they are the team behind the Silent Hill 2 remake. In an official blog post, Mateusz Lenart, Creative Director and Lead Designer for Bloober Team listed their game plans.

Lenart started by saying calling Silent Hill 2 a beloved and timeless classic, something that most of the gaming world agrees with. When Silent Hill 2 came out back in 2001, more than 20 years ago, people praised its atmosphere, gameplay, and story. As such, Lenart mentioned that the team is working on the game with “great care and respect”. He mentioned that they aim to preserve the game’s exceptional atmosphere while modernizing much of the game’s gameplay. He notes that the team is working with the game’s original creators to ensure that the atmosphere remains intact.

Lenart then notes that one of the biggest changes that they’ll introduce is the over-the-shoulder camera. In the original game, the camera would switch between following the player from some distance when outdoors, and staying in fixed locations when indoors. It was very similar to how the cameras of old Resident Evil games worked. Lenart said that changing the camera system would help immerse the players more into the game. He continues, saying that they were also changing up the combat system of the game, as well as some set-pieces. This rebuilt combat system takes advantage of the updated camera system, making for more immersive combat situations. He mentions this is a new way of keeping the player on edge.

Of course, the Silent Hill 2 remake is also receiving an engine upgrade. Lenart confirms that they were using Unreal Engine 5 in building the game. He quotes Lumen and Nanite as some of the features that help a lot in rebuilding the game. Lumen is Unreal Engine 5’s dynamic lighting feature, which he says helps make the environmental lighting look more natural. Nanite, on the other hand, allows the developers to create detailed works and realistic environments, things that were not possible back then in 2001. He also mentions using state-of-the-art motion capture to fully bring characters to life through a wide range of emotions.

One of the biggest changes Lenart mentioned was the removal of loading screens. Back in the original, there were loading screens for almost every situation. Entering buildings, opening doors, and even accessing fenced locations. Although the game already rendered the scene, players still went through a loading screen. Lenart says that the SSD storage technology of the PlayStation 5 will help in removing loading screens. Speaking of, he also mentions that the game will take advantage of the DualSense controller to deliver an even more immersive experience to the player. He also mentions the PS5’s 3D audio capabilities, saying that a lot of Silent Hill’s atmosphere comes from its music and sound design.

That’s all we know so far about the Silent Hill 2 remake. Players who are interested in getting the game can wishlist it for the Playstation 5. For more Silent Hill news from us, click here.