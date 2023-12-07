Joel Kinnaman revealed that they improvised some of the action in John Woo's Silent Night to raise the intensity.

Joel Kinnaman recently spoke about the improvisation that happened on the set of John Woo's new film, Silent Night.

Improvised action

During an interview with Discussing Film, Kinnaman spoke about the intensity of the action. He and the crew wanted them to feel “messy and ugly,” so they improvised a lot of the sequences.

“We also created this language in the fight sequences where we wanted it to feel more messy and ugly. We wanted them to feel like real fights and not so choreographed, like this move leads to that move,” Kinnaman revealed. “So we created these choreographed anchor points in the fights but then in between them, we had real scrambles where it would be improvised and there would be real struggles pulling and some punching.

“Mostly in the body, you know, we weren't improvising so much with punches in the face because that can have dire consequences. So we were able to raise the intensity a little bit in some of these fight sequences,” he added.

Silent Night is John Woo's latest action film. It follows Kinnaman's character who loses his voice early in the film. He then embarks on a revenge quest to avenge the death of his son.

Joel Kinnaman is known for his roles in House of Cards, RoboCop, and Apple TV+'s For All Mankind. He also starred in the DCEU's Suicide Squad in 2016. Five years later, he returned in James Gunn's reboot/sequel to the film, Suicide Squad. He has not been seen in the DCEU (now DCU) since.