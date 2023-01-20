Apart from confirming his return to The Boys, there’s another issue surrounding Simon Pegg these days. And while his involvement with the fan-favorite series is a reason to celebrate, the Star Trek actor’s inclusion in the upcoming Harry Potter-related game Hogwarts Legacy is causing a good portion of the internet to riot.

Earlier this year, Pegg was confirmed to lend his voice to bring Phineas Nigellus Black to life. The said character is a descendant of Sirius Black and the Malfoys, and a former headmaster of Hogwarts Academy during the late 1800s. Furthermore, Black will be featured prominently in Hogwarts Legacy, an upcoming role-playing game developed by Avalanche Software and published by Warner Bros. Discovery’s Portkey Games label. In it, players can immerse themselves in the Wizarding World during an era before Albus Dumbledore even became a well-known name in the franchise’s timeline.

Although Pegg’s voice and personality fit Headmaster Phineas Black perfectly, the issue lies elsewhere. It’s no secret that in recent years, J.K. Rowling has been under constant fire for voicing her opinions against transgender individuals. While the Harry Potter author who has earned millions because of the books isn’t actually involved with the development of the game itself, Rowling will be making a profit from it Add the fact that Pegg is open about his progressive views, and his participation in a project with Rowling in it might not make him look good to some.

At this point in time, Pegg himself hasn’t released a statement regarding the issue. It remains to be seen whether the Shaun of the Dead actor will be forthcoming with his involvement with Hogwarts Legacy and Rowling’s views, dismiss it outright, or leave it until the controversy has died a natural death in time. In comparison, several notable names from the Wizarding World universe have spoken up against Rowling’s anti-trans views, with Daniel Radcliffe being the most prominent of them. Until then, it looks like fans will be seeing more of Pegg as a Hogwarts headmaster and in The Boys season 4 soon.