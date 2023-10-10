Simone Biles is one of the greatest gymnasts of all time. Biles recently won her fourth Artistic Gymnastics World Championships gold medal. It was Biles' first major win after a two-year hiatus. Of course, Biles was recognized for her amazing gymnastics feat. The Wall Street Journal made a social media post commending Biles for her victory but with a twist. It turns out the photo of Biles originally used in the post was not her, per Sports Illustrated.

Understandably, Biles took exception to the mistake and replied to the post on social media.

this picture isn’t even me…….. try again https://t.co/2OnBDCyJyE — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) October 9, 2023

The Wall Street Journal has since fixed the mistake and used an accurate picture of Biles. Despite the mistake, Biles will undoubtedly remain proud of her accomplishments.

Before the World Championships, Simone Biles competed in the US Gymnastics Championships in August as a part of her return to gymnastics. The decorated gymnast won gold at the event and had this to say afterward:

“I knew I did a good floor routine but the girls had to tell me, ‘you hit every pass.' I'm like (wow), I need to see that routine. I didn't know. It doesn't feel real for some reason… I seriously can't believe I'm out here competing again. I'm proud of myself for that.”

The US Championships and Artistic Gymnastics World Championships are just the beginning of Simone Biles' triumphant return. The all-time caliber gymnast will not focus on the Wall Street Journal's mistake. Instead, she will do what she has always done, move forward, and flawlessly execute.