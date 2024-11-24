While Simone Biles is known for her extreme athleticism, the Olympian might have to work a different muscle for her new gig. Biles will be joining Snoop Dogg on The Voice as a mentor on his team on Monday, Nov. 25 episode.

“We were able to riff off each other and give the artists the best insight going into the next round,” Biles told The Associated Press. “It was pretty easy, simple. We’re both very mellow. But if we need to bring that energy up, then we can. For us, it was about instilling confidence going into the next week.”

Snoop Dogg has a lot of confidence in Biles' ability to help his team despite not being a musician.

“She’s a performer. I’m a performer. We’ve performed under extreme conditions. We always do our best. But sometimes things happen behind closed doors that you don’t know about,” Snoop Dogg said. “So, we’re able to speak to those things and give them real reassurance.”

Both Biles and Snoop were at the Olympics this year with the gymnast earning gold in the team final, women's all-around, and vault, along with a silver medal in the women's floor event. Snoop worked as a correspondent for NBC.

Along with Snoop, this season of The Voice features Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, and Michael Bublé as celebrity judges.

What's Next For Simone Biles?

Biles has not given a straight answer about whether she will return to gymnastics for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. However, she has been vocal about what she will miss about the sport once she retires.

“What I'll miss most about gymnastics is the freedom with my body,” Biles said at the premiere of Netflix's Simone Biles Rising Part II released on Friday, Oct. 25.

“The ability that I have in the gym is not normal, but I’ve had to work in other areas of my life, and that’s taught me the lessons and brought me to be who I am today,” the six-time world championship gymnast continued per Life & Style Magazine.

“Mentally, rewiring your brain is so hard. And nobody really, truly looks at themselves in the mirror and is like, ‘I need to work on myself and I’m going to work on myself.’ Showing up is the hardest part,” she added.

She spoke about her gymnastics career to TODAY's Hoda Kotb back in August.

“If I look back at my career, honestly, the thing I would be most proud of is staying true to myself and never swaying from that,” she said.

“At this moment, in my career, I feel like, if I had to process it, it would be bittersweet,” Biles added. “I mean, we have been longing for this for a while now and now it’s here, it’s gone. Because I truly did try to enjoy each and every moment.”

As for the G.O.A.T. returning in 2028, there's still hope.

“You know, you never say never. The next Olympics is on home turf. So you just never know,” Biles said. “I’m just going to relax and see where life takes me.”