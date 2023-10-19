Hota Kotb is taking a page from Travis Kelce and trying to will another iconic celebrity athlete meet-up with Taylor Swift into existence by publicly discussing its possibility before hand. In a Today show interview with Simone Biles, Kotb strongly pushed the GOAT of gymnastics to meet up with the GOAT of the modern music scene if and when they both attend the Chiefs-Packers game at Lambeau Field on December 3.

Biles was on Today to discuss her gold-medal performance at the World Gymnastics Championships, the 2024 Paris Olympics and her recent marriage to Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens. Biles said about Owens, “It’s been really fun supporting what he loves to do. Obviously he’s in Green Bay right now. My season just ended, so I’m super excited to get out there to Green Bay for the holidays to support him.”

Simone Biles heading to the 2024 Olympics in Paris is looking like a safe bet. https://t.co/cXkZw4uAny — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 19, 2023

Kotb then turned into a full-on super fan and brought up the December 3 match-up between the Packers and Chiefs in Wisconsin. “I’d like to see you and Taylor. It’d be really cute, it’d be a nice photo opp,” she added.

Biles responded as a good sport, “I actually will be going to that game!”

That wasn't good enough for Kotb, who pushed further with her insatiable desire to break the internet. “Let’s just try to have a moment there if we can, OK?” Kotb nudged, to which Biles finally took the bait, “yes, OK… will do.”

Imagine the possibilities. Simone Biles offering Taylor Swift a friendship bracelet. Swift telling Biles she flips for her. Donna Kelce offering them both a can of Campbell's Chunky Soup as Hugh Jackman awkwardly looks on in the background. Hopefully Hota Kotb and the rest of us can contain our excitement until December 3.