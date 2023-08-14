Simu Liu is making waves in Hollywood with his recent appearance in the 2023 highest-grossing film, Barbie, and his portrayal of Shang-Chi in MCU. But the spotlight isn't solely on Liu's on-screen achievements. Alongside other actors and writers, Liu also participated in a strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

However, Liu's concerns extend beyond labor disputes. In an interview, the Barbie actor voices his concerns over the influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in filmmaking. Liu also addresses that with the fast development of artificial technologies, movies might suffer. This is after news that studios can now replicate the content without needing real people like actors or writers.

“It represents such a tool, and an opportunity, but also such an existential threat if the clear terms and boundaries and delineations are not properly addressed.”

Simu Liu is also all about making sure writers' content and actors' digital looks are safe. He's on the same page as the unions, who want things to be fair and everyone to be responsible.

Amidst SAG-AFTRA strikes, Simu Liu also highlighted the need to discuss the residuals from streaming services. Traditionally, residuals ensure payment for actors and writers engaged in ongoing work on TV shows. But streaming has shaken up this system, leading to calls for more fairness and clarity in payments based on how many people watch.

As the strike goes on, the Barbie actor stays positive that negotiations will prevail. And with the looming presence of AI, Simu also Liu hopes for studio executives to discuss its threat to the film industry in the future.