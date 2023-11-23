Explore the football legend Sir Alex Ferguson's decision to list his £3.5 million Cheshire home following his wife's passing.

Sir Alex Ferguson, the renowned figure from Manchester United, has opted to put his beloved £3.5 million Cheshire home on the market following the recent passing of his cherished wife, Cathy. This stunning five-bedroom abode spanning 7,000 square feet boasts an enchanting open-plan kitchen, a delightful game room, and lavish en-suite bathrooms.

The allure of the property shines through in its photos, revealing a grand entrance hall bedecked with a dazzling chandelier and meticulously manicured lawns. The former United manager likely found solace in the home's inviting game room, adorned with artwork, oak bookcases, and a snooker table.

Adding to its unique charm, the staircase boasts a ‘Ferguson clan' tartan carpet, creating an endearing touch within the estate. Positioned within a secure and gated plot, the property is described as “impressive” and “deceptively spacious.”

According to the reports from the Mirror, Sir Alex's decision to part ways with the home follows the passing of Lady Cathy Ferguson in October, leaving behind a cherished legacy encompassing her husband, three sons, two sisters, 12 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. As Sir Alex advances, bidding adieu to his cherished home, memories of a life shared with Lady Cathy will forever linger within its walls.

While this residence has been a sanctuary for the Ferguson family, it hasn't been devoid of controversy. In 2020, Sir Alex engaged in a planning dispute over a neighboring property's development, expressing concerns about privacy and the area's character due to proposed tree removal.

Despite objections, planners approved the scheme, marking a chapter of contention during the football icon's time in this luxurious abode. As Sir Alex Ferguson prepares to part ways with his treasured home, its walls carry the echoes of a life lived, woven with memories and experiences shared with Lady Cathy.