Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

Will the Joel Embiid-led Philadelphia 76ers ever get over the hump? It definitely seemed like going up 3-2 against the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA playoffs was their best chance to do so, especially when they took a lead heading into fourth quarter of Game 6 while Jayson Tatum was in the middle of the worst game of his career to that point. But the Sixers couldn’t get the job done in front of their home crowd, and they paid the price, suffering a blowout defeat in Game 7 to witness their season come to an end in excruciating fashion once again.

It’s not like the Sixers lacked the talent and basketball fit around Embiid; Ben Simmons isn’t around to shoulder the blame for the clunky fit between him and the 2023 NBA MVP anymore. The Sixers have the personnel who can both shoot and defend, but at the end of the day, it’s stars who dictate playoff games and Philly’s stars simply did not show up when it mattered most.

Should the Sixers overreact and blow it up as a result? Probably not. Joel Embiid may have struggled in the playoffs against the Celtics, but he was playing through a knee injury. Thus, Embiid, when healthy, should remain a good enough foundational piece for a team with title aspirations.

Acquiring upgrades on the margins appears to be the shrewdest direction for a Sixers team that should remain highly competitive as long as Embiid is around. And who knows, perhaps things finally break right for them next season.

Here are two trades the Sixers must make to help Joel Embiid after their ugly playoff exit against the Celtics.

2. Sixers trade Tobias Harris to the Golden State Warriors for Klay Thompson

The Sixers and Warriors certainly appear to be in similar positions, as they will have plenty of decisions to make this offseason that could decide the fate of their franchises for years to come. Of course, it helps the Warriors that they’ve already won four championships since 2015, making it less of an urgent matter for them to actually pull off some drastic moves. Thus, the Warriors could very well decide to stick it out with the other half of the famous Splash Brothers for one last ride to allow their stars to ride off on their own terms.

However, on the off chance that the Warriors would want to unload Klay Thompson, the Sixers should do their best to try and acquire one of the greatest 3 and D wings in league history.

Sure, Thompson is not the player he once was. Game 6 Klay is nothing but a thing of the past at this point, but Thompson is still a more reliable option from deep than Tobias Harris, and Thompson’s championship experience should also be a big boon for a team that seemingly cannot overcome their past demons.

If James Harden decides to run it back with the Sixers, Klay Thompson will feast on open looks given the defensive attention Embiid and Harden’s inside-out, two-man game will draw. Tyrese Maxey will also be around to provide secondary playmaking and shot-creation, while Thompson and Tucker will anchor the Sixers’ defense on the perimeter. De’Anthony Melton will be able to help in that regard as well.

A change of scenery could also do wonders for both Harris and Thompson, although this is a deal that definitely won’t be too enticing from the Warriors’ point of view.

1. Philly trades Furkan Korkmaz, Danuel House Jr., Jaden Springer, and 2024 PHI first-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets for Dorian Finney-Smith

There is no such thing as too much depth when hunting for a championship. Injuries are part of the game, which necessitates the involvement of players who otherwise wouldn’t play as many minutes. And when overcoming the four-round playoff gauntlet, role players will have plenty of opportunities to make the most out of their limited opportunities given the different matchup problems each playoff opponent poses.

By the end of their series against the Celtics, the Sixers didn’t have too many players they can trust. Former head coach Doc Rivers played his stars heavy minutes, as one would expect in the playoffs, but clearly, the Sixers rotation had room for one more impact 3 and D player who could spell PJ Tucker when he’s in foul trouble or struggling from the field.

Jalen McDaniels was supposed to be that guy; however, he didn’t really earn the trust of the Sixers coaching staff and he ended up just playing garbage time minutes in the end.

Thus, adding Dorian Finney-Smith from the Nets should give the Sixers another battle-tested, defensive oriented wing who’s made big shots for playoff teams in the past.

As for the Nets, given how many impact players they have on the wing, they won’t be feeling too much of a sting if they let go of Finney-Smith, especially if it nets them another first-round pick.