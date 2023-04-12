Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets are getting ready to play in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, and Spencer Dinwiddie has spent some time talking smack with Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards.

Kyle Kuzma of the Wizards sounded off in a thread regarding Spencer Dinwiddie of the Nets. Kuzma mentioned the amount of teams Dinwiddie has played for, the fact that he has not won a ring, and Kevin Durant leaving his team. Kuzma even called him Dins**ttie during the thread. Some 76ers fans loved Kuzma’s rant, and had a lot of funny reactions. Let’s get to them.

“Dins**ttie Island 🏝” wrote @Makyle_Ice.

“Philadelphia hero Kyle Kuzma” wrote @TrillBroDude.

“I think of Kuz as terminally uncool but man he laid complete waste to Dinwiddie,” wrote @soconnor76.

“The only thing that would make this better is if the #Sixers invite Kuzma to ring the bell on Saturday! 🔔” wrote @JaredSGreenberg.

Many like that idea.

“Phenomenal idea” replied @Sean_Barnard1.

“THIS HAS TO HAPPEN” wrote @btoporek.

Bryan Toporek also added a reaction directly to Kuzma’s thread.

“The NBA is the best sports league in the world and there is no close second,” wrote @btoporek.

The NBA Play-In Tournament is underway, and and the NBA Playoffs are starting this Saturday. The first game of the 76ers vs Nets series is on Saturday, and it is the first game of that day’s slate. With Kuzma and Dinwiddie talking trash, that series will have some extra intrigue for fans. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top.