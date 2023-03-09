James Harden was unable to take part in the Philadelphia 76ers‘ Tuesday night win over the Minnesota Timberwolves due to a foot injury. The Sixers are back in action again on Friday, this time slated to host Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers at the Wells Fargo Center. Right now, Philly fans want to know if Harden will be able to take the floor to try and help his team secure a win against the Blazers.

James Harden injury status vs. Blazers

Sixers supporters will be glad to know that Harden’s injury absence is not going to last more than one game. This is after the former league MVP was removed from the injury report ahead of Friday’s game. This only means that barring any unforeseen setbacks, he should be in the starting lineup against the Blazers.

It was a sore left foot that kept Harden out of Tuesday’s matchup against the Timberwolves, which resulted in a one-sided 117-94 win in favor of a shorthanded Sixers side. However, the 33-year-old took part in Thursday’s light practice, and the team determined that he was fit enough to suit up on Friday.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Apart from their players that are on assignment in the NBA G League, no other member of the Sixers was listed on the injury report for their game against Portland. We now expect a fully healthy 76ers side on Friday night, which should only increase their chances of defending their home court against Lillard and Co.

At 43-22, the Sixers remain third in the East and are currently four games behind the top-seeded Boston Celtics.