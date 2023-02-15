CAMDEN, NJ — Dewayne Dedmon is back with the Philadelphia 76ers. But it doesn’t feel like a homecoming. The veteran center played 11 games with the Sixers in the 2013-14 season, spending just 20 days with the tanking squad.

Dedmon, who agreed to a deal with the Sixers on Monday, recalls when the team practiced at PCOM — a complex much smaller than their current practice facility — and notes that he much prefers what the team has going for it now with a playoff-caliber roster that hopes to compete for a championship behind the star duo of Joel Embiid and James Harden.

“We were processing the process,” Dedmon said of the Sixers team he first played on. He sees just how far the team has come in roughly a decade with one of the best players in the league leading a team full of talent. Although he said that he doesn’t know the specifics of his role, he’s ready to join the good thing the Sixers have going for them.

“Just style of play,” Dewayne Dedmon said of why this team is a good fit for him. “Feel like I can come in and help on the defensive end – talking, communicating, just trying to be in the right spot.” When asked what has stood out about the Sixers as an outsider, the 33-year-old big man pointed to the “talent everywhere. Such a talented team. You got one of the best bigs in the league in Joel, you got an established All-Star in James and an up-and-coming guard in [Tyrese] Maxey. It’s a great team.”

While Embiid and Harden are obviously the stars of the team, Maxey is also one of their biggest contributors. In Dedmon’s case, finding chemistry with him is extra important since they both come off the bench. Dedmon is impressed with the youngster, offering a complimentary comparison to one of his former Miami Heat teammates.

“Him coming off the bench, I compare it to Tyler [Herro] last year,” Dedmon said. “He comes in, he’s explosive, he scores, he gets the offense going and takes advantage of the other team’s second units. He’s a great talent. I’m actually looking forward to playing with him.”

As the Sixers try to finally get a quality big man to back Embiid up in the playoffs, Dedmon hopes to be the guy they can lean on.