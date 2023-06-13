Doc Rivers was unceremoniously fired as the head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers following a disappointing playoff exit. Many believe he was scapegoated by the Sixers, although Rivers doesn't seem to be taking it personally. In fact, Rivers indicates that he is looking forward to taking some downtime and doesn't plan on being back on the sidelines to start next season, reports KYW Newsradio's Dave Uram.

“I'm just gonna sit back. I'm gonna do a little podcast, TV and enjoy myself, if I can.”

That is what Doc Rivers had to say when asked about his future plans. Rivers deserves some time to himself after spending much of his life on the basketball court so far. Still, it would be far from out of the ordinary to see Rivers eventually back on the sidelines.

The Sixers were quick to replace Doc Rivers by hiring former Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse to be running the show next year. It was a decision that had to be made quickly given the other question marks facing the organization this summer.

James Harden is the primary variable up for grabs, as his impending NBA free agency could see his departure from Philadelphia. Sixers fans seem to be torn on whether or not they want Harden to say, and they will just have to wait and see until he makes his decision.

Doc Rivers will probably enjoy watching the theatrics play out for the Sixers from the outside. However, expect to see Doc Rivers coaching again sooner rather than later.