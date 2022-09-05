Furkan Korkmaz attacked in locker room by ejected player, Georgian police

Turkey and Georgia had a heated battle on the court during a showdown in Eurobasket 2022, and the enmity appeared to have spilled into the locker room after the game, with Turkish star and Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Furkan Korkmaz getting attacked by Georgian players and even the police, according to the Turkish national team, per Eurohoops.

Per the Turkish national team, Furkan Korkmaz was ATTACKED in the locker rooms. @TBF vice-president Omer Onan: "If the security camera footage don't come to us, We will leave this tournament" #Eurobasket2022 — Eurohoops (@Eurohoopsnet) September 4, 2022

Here’s a much more detailed description of the incident involving Furkan Korkmaz as told by Turkish federation vice-president Omer Onan (h/t Semih Tuna of EuroHoops):

“While Furkan Korkmaz was walking in the hallway to the locker rooms with our trainer, Georgia’s players who were not in the active roster attacked him together with the ejected player (ed.note: Duda Sanadze) and the police. There should not be an attack on the player that goes to the locker room. At the end of the match, 30 policemen each pushed us into a fight. We got into a fight with Georgia’s official police. I am calling out to FIBA and I have also told FIBA’s officials. Let no one deceive themselves or think that we are stupid. They will bring us all the camera footage from that corridor minute by minute without anything missing. If those cameras do not come to us, we will leave this tournament.”

During the game, Furkan Korkmaz got into the face of Georgian player Duda Sanadze which led to a skirmish on the floor between the two sides and the ejection of both players.

Furkan Korkmaz getting into it with Georgia's Duda Sanadze Fans started throwing cups onto the court 😳 pic.twitter.com/GSsKveHxQX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 4, 2022

Turkey also filed a protest before Fiba officials, relating to the alleged loss of 22 seconds on the clock during the Furkan Korkmaz-Duda Sanadze altercation.

Georgia won the game, 88-83, but instead of post-game breakdowns, it’s unfortunate that this incident has become the biggest takeaway from the contest.