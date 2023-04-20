Philadelphia 76ers forward Jalen McDaniels laid an egg in Game 2 against the Brooklyn Nets. He finished with zero points — on 0-for-3 shooting from the field — two rebounds, and four personal fouls in a game the Sixers went on to win by a final score of 96-84. Still, when the Sixers visit the Barclays Center on Thursday night to play Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, and the Brooklyn Nets, every Sixers fan under the sun will want to know: Is Jalen McDaniels playing tonight in Game 3 vs. the Nets?

Jalen McDaniels injury status vs. Nets

The Sixers have McDaniels listed as questionable for Thursday’s showdown due to a non-covid illness, per the NBA’s official injury report. No other Sixers player is currently dealing with an injury.

Jalen McDaniels, 25, is in his fourth year in the NBA and first as a member of the Sixers franchise. He averaged 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game across 80 appearances with the 76ers and Hornets this season (24 starts).

The former San Diego State star struggled to score the ball efficiently from the field in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — McDaniels’ 45.5% field-goal percentage was the lowest of his NBA career.

Expect the Sixers to beat the Nets on the road on Thursday, regardless of if McDaniels is in the lineup. After all, the Sixers have been road warriors all year, as they finished the regular season with a 25-16 road record, the fourth-best in the entire league. But with regard to the question, Is Jalen McDaniels playing tonight in Game 3 vs. the Nets, the answer is maybe.