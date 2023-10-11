The Philadelphia 76ers are set to play their first home preseason game against the Boston Celtics. The Sixers were without their two key stars in their preseason opener and both of their statuses are unclear heading into tonight's game. With the first Wells Fargo Center crowd of the season soon to congregate, there is a lingering question on everyone's mind: Is James Harden playing tonight vs. the Celtics?

Is James Harden playing tonight in Sixers' preseason home opener vs. Celtics?

As of now, Harden's status is unknown. He was a full participant in the Sixers' Tuesday practice but head coach Nick Nurse said that the team is taking things day-by-day with the veteran star. After demanding a trade and skipping media day and the first day of training camp, Harden joined Philly for camp and has continued to practice with the team.

The Sixers lost their preseason opener to the Celtics by a score of 114-106. Harden, Joel Embiid, De'Anthony Melton and Furkan Korkmaz were all inactive.

Nurse said that Korkmaz, who is still dealing with a leg strain and did not practice on Tuesday, is expected to be inactive while Melton returned to practice. The Celtics will be playing their third preseason game in four days after facing the Sixers on Sunday and facing the New York Knicks on Monday. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, Al Horford and Derrick White all did not play.

The question of if James Harden is playing tonight vs. the Celtics remains unanswered at this point. This story will be updated when Harden's status is made official. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM EST.