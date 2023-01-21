The Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the best teams in the NBA over the last few weeks. The team has won eight of its last ten games and currently owns the third-best record in the Eastern Conference at 29-16. James Harden is a big reason for the Sixers’ excellent play as of late, as evidenced by his 16-point triple-double in Philadelphia’s win over the Trail Blazers on Thursday. So when the 76ers travel to Sacramento to play De’Aaron Fox and the Kings Saturday night, every Sixers fan will surely want to know: Is James Harden playing tonight vs. the Kings?

Is Sixers’ James Harden playing vs. Kings

Sixers fans will have to be patient and wait just a little more time for an answer to this question.

The 76ers have Harden listed as questionable for Saturday’s showdown due to injury management, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. No other Sixers player is currently dealing with an injury.

Harden, 33, is in his 14th year in the NBA and second as a member of the Sixers. He’s averaging 21.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.6 blocks across 30 appearances this season. Harden’s three-point shooting is one area of his game where he’s improved compared to years past. His current 38.0% three-point percentage is his best since the 2011-12 campaign, back when he was still a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Philadelphia’s chances of picking up a win on Saturday largely hinge on whether Harden can play, as the Kings are a formidable 15-9 at home this season.