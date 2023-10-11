The Philadelphia 76ers will play their first home preseason game tonight. After losing to the Boston Celtics in a Sunday game in their home, they will face them again. There is a big question on everyone's mind ahead of the first Sixers preseason home game: Is Joel Embiid playing tonight vs. the Celtics?

Whether Embiid will play is not yet certain. The reigning MVP was a full participant in the Sixers' Tuesday practice after sitting out the preseason opener, according to head coach Nick Nurse.

Last season, Embiid sat out the first preseason game and then played in the second. Whether he will follow that pattern again is uncertain as of now. Embiid, James Harden, De'Anthony Melton and Furkan Korkmaz did not play in the Sixers' preseason opener, which they lost by a score of 114-106.

The Sixers already know they will most likely be without Korkmaz, who did not practice on Tuesday due to a leg strain. Melton returned to practice on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Celtics will be playing their third preseason game in four days after facing the Sixers on Sunday and facing the New York Knicks on Monday in Madison Square Garden. Boston rested Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, Derrick White and Al Horford.

The question of if Joel Embiid is playing tonight vs. the Celtics remains unanswered at this point. This story will be updated when Embiid's status is made official. Tonight’s tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 PM EST.