Joel Embiid is an NBA All-Star again! The Philadelphia 76ers star center was selected to participate in the latest version of the mid-season festivities. While many people (including Embiid) want him to be a first starter selection instead of a replacement for an injured starter , being a reserve for the ASG is still pretty damn good. However, the star’s latest injury puts his status in jeopardy. The question, then, is simple: Is Joel Embiid playing in the 2023 All-Star Game?

Joel Embiid injury status for 2023 NBA All-Star Game

Earlier this week, Joel Embiid implied while talking Sixers reporters that he was unsure about hi All-Star game status due to his injury. The star center said outright that he was not healthy as he continues to recuperate from foot issues. A day before the game, it was revealed by a team insider that Embiid intends to play in the ASG, per Keith Pompey.

“The 76ers’ six-time All-Star, however, is expected to be on hand for Sunday night’s NBA All-Star Game at the Vivint Arena. All this comes after Embiid reiterated on Wednesday that he’s unsure if he’ll play in the game. A Sixers source believes that Embiid intends to play in the All-Star Game. But on Wednesday, the 7-foot-2, 280-pounder didn’t give the impression that he would definitely play.”

That’s… certainly an interesting decision. Ideally, the Sixers fans want Joel Embiid to rest his injury as Philly gears up for another playoff run. The All-Star would be the perfect time for Embiid to get quality rest without worrying about the next game. However, the doctors might have thought that the injury isn’t that serious.

Embiid and the Sixers are playing some of the best ball we’ve seen from them. If the star center does decide to play… well, here’s hoping that this decision doesn’t come back to haunt them. For now, though, the question of “Is Joel Embiid playing in the All-Star game’ is not determined yet.