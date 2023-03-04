The Philadelphia 76ers will play the most important game of their current road trip when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks. It will be a huge test for the Sixers, as they will get the chance to snap their 16-game winning streak and pick up a win over the top team in the NBA. But, prior to tip-off at Fiserv Forum, there is a key question to ask: Is Joel Embiid playing tonight vs. the Bucks?

Joel Embiid injury status vs. Bucks

Embiid is not listed on the NBA injury report. The Sixers superstar has been dealing with soreness in his left foot again, which caused him to miss a game this past Wednesday. He returned to action on Thursday, posting 35 points in the Sixers’ wild loss to the Dallas Mavericks

The Sixers have split their prior two matchups with the Bucks, both of which came in their home stadium. They last played in November, with Philadelphia picking up a win despite James Harden sitting out with injury and Tyrese Maxey getting injured in the first half. The infamous incident with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Montrezl Harrell and the Wells Fargo Center staffers ensued afterward.

The only injuries listed on the report for the Sixers and Bucks’ showdown belong to Dewayne Dedmon, who is listed as questionable with left hip soreness, and Wes Matthews, who will be sidelined due to a right calf strain. So, when it comes to the question of if Joel Embiid playing tonight vs. the Bucks, the answer is almost certainly yes, barring an unforeseen development.