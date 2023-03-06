Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris exited Saturday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks early due to a calf injury. He finished with just three points on 1-for-2 shooting from the field in 13 minutes of playing time. Still, when the Sixers visit the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday night to play Buddy Hield, Myles Turner, and the Indiana Pacers, every Sixers fan under the sun will surely be dying to know: Is Tobias Harris playing tonight vs. the Pacers?

Tobias Harris injury status vs. Pacers

The Sixers have Harris listed as questionable for Monday’s showdown, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. In other injury news relevant to the Sixers, defensive ace P.J. Tucker (back spasms) is also questionable to play for Philadelphia.

Harris, 30, is in his 12th year in the NBA and fifth as a member of the storied Sixers franchise. He’s averaging 15.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game across 59 appearances this season (all starts).

The former University of Tennessee star isn’t scoring the ball in the 2022-23 campaign with the same regularity he was in years past — his current 15.0 points average is his lowest since the 2015-16 season.

The Sixers should have no problem beating the Pacers on Monday, regardless of if Harris plays. After all, the Sixers own a 7-3 record over their last ten games and just recently snapped the Milwaukee Bucks’ 16-game winning streak — the longest in the entire NBA this season — on Saturday night with a dramatic 133-130 victory. But with regard to the question, Is Tobias Harris playing tonight vs. the Pacers, the answer is maybe.