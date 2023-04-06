Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey laid an egg in Tuesday’s contest against the Boston Celtics. He finished with just five points — on 2-for-8 shooting from the field — in a game the Sixers went on to win by a final score of 103-101. Still, when Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, and the Miami Heat visit the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday night to play the Sixers, every Sixers fan under the sun will surely want to know: Is Tyrese Maxey playing tonight vs. the Heat?

Tyrese Maxey injury status vs. Heat

The Sixers have Maxey listed as questionable for Thursday’s showdown due to neck stiffness, per the NBA’s official injury report. In other injury news relevant to the Sixers, De’Anthony Melton (right calf tightness) is also questionable to play for Philadelphia.

Tyrese Maxey, 22, is in his third year in the NBA, all as a member of the Sixers franchise. He’s averaging 20.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game across 60 appearances this season (41 starts).

The former Kentucky standout is shooting the ball with great efficiency from behind the three-point arc in the 2022-23 campaign — Maxey’s current 43.4% three-point percentage is the highest of his pro career.

Expect Thursday’s game between the Sixers and Heat to go down to the wire, especially if Maxey is in the lineup. After all, the Sixers have been tough to beat at home all season, as they own a 29-11 home record, the seventh-best in the NBA. But with regard to the question, Is Tyrese Maxey playing tonight vs. the Heat, the answer is maybe.