PHILADELPHIA — Jalen McDaniels’ transition to the Philadelphia 76ers has been as smooth as can be. The Sixers have won each of their three games since trading for McDaniels and although he has only played in two of them, he has played well with his new teammates.

Playing on the Sixers is a big difference from playing with his former team, the Charlotte Hornets, one of the worst teams in the NBA this season. When asked after the Sixers’ win over the Houston Rockets what it has been like playing for a team with genuine playoff ambitions, McDaniels pointed to one key difference.

“The energy is just different,” McDaniels said. “Everybody’s positive. We’re just looking for the bigger picture — you know, playoff run, stuff like that. So, guys are really locked in. It’s serious, but we have fun. But it’s just great to be a part of it.”

The Hornets had just one winning season during McDaniels’ four seasons with the team. This year, the team has won just over a quarter of its games, their worst mark since 2012-13. A combination of injuries, poor roster construction and abhorrent off-court incidents has plunged the organization into brutal depths that will make them years to recover from.

McDaniels’ ability to contribute to a winning team wasn’t certain after playing on only bad teams for his career. Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey explained that his skillset still made him a desirable addition and someone who Philly can trust in crunch time. The stakes haven’t been that big recently but so far, so good.

In his first home game with the Sixers, Jalen McDaniels showed how well he is transitioning to a winning team by scoring a fast-break, and-one layup. With other hustle plays and a clean-looking jumper, he has looked like a player who can be a real asset to a winning team.