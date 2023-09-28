The Houston Dynamo put on a show at DRV PNK stadium. It just so happened that Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden was present to see the absolute decimation of the Inter Miami squad. The US Open Cup Finals saw two stars absent for the herons as Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi could not play. But, this did not mean that the Sixers star could not enjoy every minute of the matchup.

James Harden was donning a Dynamo jersey and watching the US Open Cup matchup. He loved every play but he went wild. The hype was building up when Griffin Dorsey scored an insane Golazo in front of the Sixers star in the 24th minute of the game. Inter Miami could not respond after as the Dynamo got the ball on offense again. The Sixers shooting guard went nuts when Amine Bassi hit a crucial penalty, via CBS Sports.

Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba's absences were too huge for the Herons. They did get a chance to wipe Houston's clean sheet off the stat sheet. But, Josef Martinez's goal was too late to help Inter Miami rally back from behind. It came in the 92nd minute of the fixture.

It looked like the Herons were handling the ball well but just did not have a go-to guy on offense. They had the ball 59% of them throughout the whole game. But, they could only attempt shots 12 times as compared to the Dynamo who had 19 shots with five of them being on target. All of this cost them another trophy. But earned the Sixers star a nice experience at the US Open Cup.