James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers shocked the NBA world by upsetting the Boston Celtics in Game 1 without Joel Embiid. Harden had a vintage performance, dropping 45 points on 17/30 from the field and 7/14 from the 3-point line. The Sixers beat the Celtics on the same night of the Met Gala, and being a fashion connoisseur himself, Harden took to Twitter showcase his performance alongside the biggest night in fashion.

I be wanting to go to the met gala, but I’m always in the play offs this time of year #Uno pic.twitter.com/owX5lexVuv — James Harden (@JHarden13) May 2, 2023

The first picture that Harden posted is the outfit he wore ahead of the game, a style that immediately caught the eye of NBA social media. Luckily for Harden, he backed up the extravagant outfit with an incredible game, leading the Sixers to an improbable victory without Embiid. Like the stars at the Met Gala, Harden shined under the bright lights.

Not only did James Harden have an incredible performance, but he hit the most important shot of the game as well. Harden hit a dagger three late in the fourth quarter over Al Horford, leading to the Sixers eventual 119-115 win. It was a big moment for Harden, as he has been defined by a lack of playoff success for much of his NBA career.

After transforming his game to fit alongside Joel Embiid this season, Harden showed he still has the scoring prowess that made him the leading scorer in the NBA during his Houston Rockets tenure. The Sixers are certainly glad he pulled off a vintage performance, as he puts Philadelphia in an unbelievable position to take this series. A 1-0 lead allows them to be more cautious with Embiid, and they will now eventually get the NBA MVP frontrunner back with at least one win under their belt.