James Harden missed a whole month of action back in November because of an injury on his right foot. It doesn’t sound like the Philadelphia 76ers superstar has re-injured the same foot, but it is clear that the Sixers are taking a very cautious approach to managing the same.

James Harden injury status vs. Kings

At this point, it looks like Harden is headed for a night off on Saturday when the Sixers take on the Sacramento Kings. He’s popped up on the injury report and has officially been listed as questionable to play with a right foot tendon strain. The Sixers have also indicated “injury management” which more often than not, simply means a simple night off. Harden doesn’t seem to be dealing with a concerning injury, but the odds of him suiting up for Saturday against the Kings has decreased significantly.

Harden is coming off another impressive performance from the Sixers, logging a 16-point, 10-rebound, 14-assist triple-double in a 10-point win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. The Beard has been integral to Philly’s success this season, and it goes without saying that this will be the case for Harden and the Sixers the rest of the way.

The 76ers are in the midst of a four-game winning streak, and it’s worth noting that all of them have been road wins. Saturday night’s matchup against Sacramento will be the final game of their road stretch and they’re hoping to keep a 100 percent record with another victory. They will likely need to do so without James Harden in the mix, though.